ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian star Brooke Henderson wins at home in CPKC Women’s Open

By The Associated Press

Published

Brooke Henderson of Canada celebrates after winning the Canadian Women's Open on the 18th hole at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario on Sunday August 24, 2025. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.