ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian singles hopes end at Wimbledon with Mboko, Auger-Aliassime losses

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Felix Auger‑Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their second-round men's singles match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.