ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

BMO Field fans boo U.S. anthem prior to Toronto FC's home opener against Chicago

By The Canadian Press

Published

FILE- A Chinook helicopter flies over BMO Field during the national anthems as Toronto FC takes on Portland Timbers in MLS Soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, August 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.