ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: reports

By AFP

Published

King Charles III, left, speaks to former footballer David Beckham as they attend the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.