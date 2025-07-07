ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Back-to-back Lightning Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson announces his retirement from the NHL

By The Associated Press

Published

Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) celebrates with the bench on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.