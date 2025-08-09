ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auger-Aliassime advances to Cincinnati Open third round after beating Etcheverry

By The Canadian Press

Published

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada lunges for a backhand return to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary during their match at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.