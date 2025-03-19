ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

A 15-year-old New Zealander becomes the youngest athlete to run a sub 4-minute mile

By The Associated Press

Published

In this file photo ,athletes of Team New Zealand wave flags on the athletes' parade team boat along the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Hannah Peters/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.