Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin holds his 798, 799, and 800th career goal pucks in the locker room on Dec. 13, 2022. (Charles Rex Arbogast / AP) Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin holds his 798, 799, and 800th career goal pucks in the locker room on Dec. 13, 2022. (Charles Rex Arbogast / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS