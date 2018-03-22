

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





A pro-golfer is thanking a trio of Good Samaritans for noticing her lost golf clubs at a sporting goods store and reporting it to police.

In-Kyung Kim, a South Korean golfer on the LPGA tour, says her clubs -- the ones she used to capture her first major championship at the 2017 RICOH Women’s British Open -- were lost on an American Airlines flight to San Diego in late January.

“They said I should rent a club, maybe it’s that simple,” Kim said in an Instagram post at the time.

Nearly two months later, Kim says three Good Samaritans saw a TV segment she had recently done where she talked about the lost clubs and noticed them in a Southern California used sporting goods store.

Kim was reunited with her clubs at a Carlsbad, Calif. police station earlier this week. She returned to the area for this week’s stop on the LPGA Tour, the Kia Classic.

Kim posted an Instagram video where the men are looking through the bag with all of Kim’s stuff, including several clubs with stickers priced at “$69.99.”

“I don’t know what to do with this, but there are good people out there,” Kim says in the video.

She also posted an image of her with the clubs and said “(American Airlines), do you think my clubs are still missing?”

Being reunited with her clubs may have been a good omen for Kim. As of Thursday evening, she sits in a tie for third spot at the Kia Classic with an opening-round 67.

Kim also appears to have found another one of her clubs in an online advertisement, where the poster boasts that the clubs once belonged to her. This time, she hopes karma gets the best of whoever has the clubs.

“What should I do?” Kim asks in the Instagram post. “Maybe whoever buys stolen clubs, (three) generations will have bad diarrhea in public transportation.”