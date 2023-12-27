A Greek police officer shot with a flare during an attack by sports fans has died in a hospital
A Greek riot police officer who was shot with a flare during fan violence in Athens three weeks ago has died in a hospital of his injuries, health authorities said Wednesday.
On Dec. 7, a group of fans left a volleyball match to attack riot police stationed outside the arena with flares and gasoline bombs. Organized soccer fan groups are believed to have been involved. Police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, 31, was shot in the thigh, suffering severe arterial damage. The clash prompted a government crackdown on sports violence.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with firing the flare.
Greece's minister for the police, Giannis Economou, expressed his condolences to the police officer's family and called for a "steadfast social alliance against violence." He pledged that police efforts would continue "until we identify those who organized, coordinated and armed" participants in the Dec. 7 attack.
The centre-right government has ordered all top-flight Greek soccer matches to be played without spectators for two months. Clubs must install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and organize personalized ticketing systems before fans are allowed back.
Violence has plagued Greek soccer for decades, despite repeated efforts to crack down on the supporters' associations blamed for attacks, which mostly occur outside stadiums.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Israel's forces raid a West Bank refugee camp as its military expands Gaza offensive
Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said Wednesday. The Israeli military also expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Lose a limb or risk death? Growing numbers among Gaza's thousands of war-wounded face hard decisions
The World Health Organization and the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza say amputations have become commonplace during the Israel-Hamas war, now in its 12th week, but could not offer precise figures.
The 15 best art, design and archaeology discoveries of 2023
Whether lost at the bottom of the ocean, tucked away in a library’s archives or hidden behind a kitchen wall, this year’s arts, archaeology and literary discoveries spanned an astonishing range.
Politics
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
The 15 best art, design and archaeology discoveries of 2023
Whether lost at the bottom of the ocean, tucked away in a library’s archives or hidden behind a kitchen wall, this year’s arts, archaeology and literary discoveries spanned an astonishing range.
-
Hubble telescope spies mysterious shadows on Saturn's rings
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a newly revealed image of the mysterious, ghostly shadows on Saturn's rings: the latest sighting of the so-called 'spokes' that continue to baffle scientists.
-
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
Entertainment
-
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
-
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
-
Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' exit
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host of the long-running game show 'Jeopardy!'