    A Greek police officer shot with a flare during an attack by sports fans has died in a hospital

    Riot police detain dozens of fans outside the Melina Merkouri indoor stadium, in western Athens, early Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. A Greek policeman has been severely injured as a mob of volleyball fans poured out of an Athens arena and attacked riot police. A flare shot by a fan severed an artery in the thigh of the 30-year-old officer Thursday night.
    ATHENS, Greece -

    A Greek riot police officer who was shot with a flare during fan violence in Athens three weeks ago has died in a hospital of his injuries, health authorities said Wednesday.

    On Dec. 7, a group of fans left a volleyball match to attack riot police stationed outside the arena with flares and gasoline bombs. Organized soccer fan groups are believed to have been involved. Police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, 31, was shot in the thigh, suffering severe arterial damage. The clash prompted a government crackdown on sports violence.

    An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with firing the flare.

    Greece's minister for the police, Giannis Economou, expressed his condolences to the police officer's family and called for a "steadfast social alliance against violence." He pledged that police efforts would continue "until we identify those who organized, coordinated and armed" participants in the Dec. 7 attack.

    The centre-right government has ordered all top-flight Greek soccer matches to be played without spectators for two months. Clubs must install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and organize personalized ticketing systems before fans are allowed back.

    Violence has plagued Greek soccer for decades, despite repeated efforts to crack down on the supporters' associations blamed for attacks, which mostly occur outside stadiums.

