U.S., Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-10 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)
Dmitry Lovetsky, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:03AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:20AM EDT
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia were safe after an emergency landing Thursday in the steppes of Kazakhstan following the failure of a Russian booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket. Roscosmos and NASA said the three-stage Soyuz booster suffered an emergency shutdown of its second stage. The capsule jettisoned from the booster and went into a ballistic descent, landing at a sharper than normal angle.
The launch failure marks an unprecedented mishap for the Russian space program, which has been dogged by a string of launch failures and other incidents.
"Thank God, the crew is alive," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when it became clear that the crew had landed safely.
They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later, but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.
NASA and Russian Roscosmos space agency said the astronauts were in good condition after their capsule landed about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.
Search and rescue teams were heading to the area to recover the crew. Dzhezkazgan is about 450 kilometres (280 miles) northeast of Baikonur. Spacecraft returning from the ISS normally land in that region.
The search and rescue teams have reached the Soyuz spacecraft landing site and report that the two crew members are in good condition and are out of the capsule. Search and rescue teams are with the crew now. Latest updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/WzomVblhtI— NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018
.@ROSCOSMOS is forming a State Commission to investigate today's Soyuz launch incident. https://t.co/eG2v2XbyYU— NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018
Teams are working with our Russian partners to obtain more information about the issue with the booster from today’s launch. Watch live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS— NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018
