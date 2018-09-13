Roscosmos and NASA chiefs discuss mysterious space leak
In this video grab provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Monday, Sept. 11, 2018, Sergei Prokopyev, a Russian cosmonaut on the International Space Station, speaks in a video message from the orbiting outpost released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Monday, Sept. 10 2018. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:43AM EDT
MOSCOW -- The Russian space agency's chief has talked to his NASA counterpart about a mysterious leak at the International Space Station.
Roscosmos said Thursday that its director Dmitry Rogozin informed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine about the Russian probe into the leak that was spotted last month at the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station. The crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German quickly located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.
Roscosmos added that Rogozin and Bridenstine agreed Wednesday to refrain from any preliminary statements on the matter until the end of the official investigation.
Rogozin has previously said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit, a statement that has raised some consternation.
