

CTVNews.ca Staff





The failure of a Soyuz booster rocket will likely delay a Canadian astronaut’s trip to the International Space Station, according to the last Canadian who inhabited the orbiter.

The rocket failed shortly after launching from a facility in Kazakhstan on Thursday, forcing two astronauts who were headed to the ISS to make an emergency landinginstead. American Nick Hague and Russian Alexei Ovchininwere uninjured, Russian government officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the failure. Russia has launched an investigation and suspended all launches of manned spacecraft until the probe is complete.

David Saint-Jacques of Quebec is scheduled to co-pilot a Soyuz capsule on its Dec. 20 journey to the ISS. He would be the first Canadian astronaut at the station since now-retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s departure in 2013.

Hadfield said, in a Periscope video on Thursday, that he expects the investigation will take some time.

“If it’s a complicated problem – and rocket failures are almost always complicated problems – it’s going to take longer for them to sort out what it was. It could take many months,” he said.

Even if the Soyuz spacecraft is cleared for launch before December, Hadfield said, it could end up carrying astronauts from Thursday’s launch rather than the next scheduled crew.

“They might be the ones that go, or it might be some mixture. They might need different skills now,” he said.

The Canadian Space Agency said Thursday that it did not know whether the failed launch would affect Saint-Jacques’ launch date.

Three astronauts are currently living in the ISS. Hadfield said Thursday’s developments meant they would know they are “in for the long haul.” While there is another Soyuz capsule docked at the station, Hadfield said using it to send the current crew home would not be under consideration.

“If you abandon the space station, then there’s no one there to fix things as they fail – and they’ll eventually have a serious problem,” he said.

Saint-Jacques spent time in a Soyuz capsule in August, as part of a disaster training simulation.

Hadfield noted that the launch failure should not be seen as an indictment of the Soyuz rockets, calling mechanical failure part and parcel of space travel. He said failsafe systems operated properly by detaching the astronauts’ capsule from the rocket and returning them to the ground.

“All of the systems that were there in case of a rocket failure worked. It’s not what you want to happen, but it happens,” he said. “I’d fly on the next Soyuz if they asked me to.”

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, also a former astronaut, called Thursday’s events “a tribute to well designed abort systems and perfectly executed emergency procedures.”

With files from The Canadian Press