TORONTO -- Samsung cell phone users across Canada woke up to an unexplained ‘Find My Mobile’ notification on Thursday morning.

The prompt had two digits in the message, a number one above another number one. When users tapped the notification it disappeared.

@SamsungMobileUS what's this notification from find my mobile? Just randomly appeared in the morning. When I tap on it, it just disappeared. pic.twitter.com/Vod8nWtjlx — Cris Mathew (@cris_mathew) February 20, 2020

The ‘Find My Mobile’ app can be used to locate a phone and remotely delete all the data on a device, leading to fears from some Twitter users that their phone had been hacked.

“This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device,” Samsung U.K. tweeted.

“Samsung apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future.”

Samsung users piled onto Twitter to find out the cause of the notification, with some complaining it had woken them up.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Samsung for further comment.