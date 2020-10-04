TORONTO -- The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in rare video footage on Saturday, asking naturalist and veteran broadcaster David Attenborough questions about wildlife.

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis asked the 94-year-old questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

The young royals' voices are rarely heard speaking in public.

George, donning a red polo shirt, starts the video asking Attenborough a question about animal extinction.

"Hello David Attenborough! What animal do you think will become extinct next?" the seven-year-old asks.

Attenborough responds that he hopes there won’t be any, adding that there are "lots of things" humans can do to protect animals.

"About 40 years ago, I was with some mountain gorillas in the centre of Africa. Mountain gorillas were then very, very rare, there were only 250 of them left, and we showed pictures of them on television, and people thought how terrible it would be if these became extinct. So they subscribed lots of money and lots of people came to help, and now there are over a thousand of them," the broadcaster explained.

Meanwhile, five-year-old Charlotte, who was dressed in her school uniform, revealed in the video that she likes spiders, and asked the naturist if he liked them too.

"I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them," Attenborough responded. "I think they’re wonderful things."

He said that most people may be afraid of spiders because of their eight legs, which allows the creatures to move in any direction "so you can never be quite sure which way that spider's going to go."

In the first time Louis, 2, has been heard speaking in public, he asks Attenborough what kind of animal he likes best.

"I like monkeys best, because they’re such fun. They can jump all over the place, and they don’t bite, at least some do, but if you're a bit careful they don’t bite. And they're so funny, and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can't have monkeys sitting around the home because that's not where they live, they live out in the forest," Attenborough said.

He added that if he had to choose between getting a puppy and a kitten as a pet, he would choose a puppy.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you...����️�� pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

The three children join a host of famous faces including David Beckham, Billie Eilish and Judi Dench, who have also quizzed Attenborough to mark the launch of his upcoming Netflix documentary "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet." The film details Attenborough's 70-year career as a conservationist and the environmental crisis currently facing the planet.

Last week, Attenborough was pictured in the gardens of Kensington Palace after joining Prince William, Kate and their children to watch an outdoor screening of the film.

To celebrate the occasion, Attenborough gave George a fossilized giant shark's tooth he discovered in Malta more than 50 years ago.

The gift briefly sparked controversy when Malta initially asked for the artifact to be returned but later said the prince could keep it.