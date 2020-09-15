TORONTO -- The Royal Family took to Twitter on Tuesday to send Prince Harry well wishes on his 36th birthday.

The Queen was the first to celebrate the occasion of her grandson’s birth on Twitter with a message wishing the Duke of Sussex a “very happy birthday!”

The post was accompanied with a throwback photo of the prince laughing with the monarch during the Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

�� �� Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!

.

�� The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017. pic.twitter.com/M992gwGfjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2020

Minutes later, Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla followed suit and shared some well wishes of their own on their Clarence House Twitter account.

The royals also wished the prince “a very happy birthday” and posted a couple of photos, including one in which Prince Charles shares a laugh with his son during the first Invictus Games in London in 2014.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! �� pic.twitter.com/a3PZGhX41H — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2020

Despite persistent rumours of a rift between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took a moment to wish him well on his birthday.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” the Twitter post read.

The message also included a photo of the couple racing the Duke of Sussex during an event to support their mental health campaign “Heads Together” in London in 2017.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! ���� pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their young son Archie are currently living in their new home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The couple moved to California before the pandemic began in March after a tumultuous year in which they announced they were stepping back from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family.