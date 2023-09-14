NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings

A NASA report says unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) are not definitively connected to extraterrestrial life, but what they actually are remains unclear.

"We don't know what these UAP are," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Thursday during a briefing to discuss the report.

For the first time ever, the space agency took concrete steps toward explaining what UAP are and the report released Thursday detailed some evidence behind UAP that could not be explained.

A number of UAP sightings, also known colloquially as unidentified flying objects or UFOs, could not be determined due to a lack of evidence from data collected, the report concluded.

This, according to NASA, "hampered" the analysis of UAP.

Despite a lack of information, NASA said so far, UAP have not been linked to life from other planets.

"No evidence of UAP is extraterrestrial in origin," Nelson said at the press briefing. "But we don't know what these UAP are. The mission of NASA is to find out the unknown."

Nelson said NASA will be "transparent" on further studies on UAP.

When asked specifically if NASA will tell the public if UAP are found to be linked to extraterrestrial life, Nelson said "You bet your boots."

"Whatever we find, we're going to tell you," he said.

The report noted detecting UAP is "serendipitous" and is often captured by sensors not "designed or calibrated" to track them, leaving the data incomplete.

Evidence of UAP that cannot be identified from NASA report. (NASA) The independent and global study team of leading experts, artificial intelligence, data analysts, aerospace safety specialists and multiple research institutes came together to provide the report.

To better understand UAP and shift the conversation from "sensationalism" to "science", NASA has appointed a director of research for UAP.

But NASA said it will not name the new director to avoid harassment.

"Science needs to undergo a rigorous and rational process and you need the freedom of thought to be able to do that," Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said. "Some of the threats and the harassment have been beyond the pale, quite frankly, to some of our panellists."

Nelson said UAP are a global fascination and hopes NASA can provide some answers through further research.

"NASA searches for the unknown," he said. "We are looking for signs of life past and present. It's in our DNA to ask why things are the way they are."

Stigma around reporting UAP is also contributing to a lack of evidence, David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team, said.

The report, which took a year to finish, aimed to bring some answers to UAP using scientific data. The agency used information from technology monitoring the skies and "crowdsourcing techniques," the report shows.

"At NASA we're scientists, we love data. We love all data. And if there is something that needs to be reported, and we want people to be able to feel that they can report that," Nicola Fox, associate administrator, of Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington, said.

The report also noted engaging the public in better understanding UAP "will be vital."