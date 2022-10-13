Meta fights U.S federal regulators over VR company acquisition

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers

With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.

    Federal regulators and Facebook parent Meta are battling over Meta's proposed acquisition of virtual-reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission is suing to block the deal, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.

  • Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment

    Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.

