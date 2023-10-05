Meta and X questioned by U.S. lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes
Deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence are having their moment this year, at least when it comes to making it look, or sound, like celebrities did something uncanny. Tom Hanks hawking a dental plan. Pope Francis wearing a stylish puffer jacket. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sitting on the Capitol steps in a red bathrobe.
But what happens next year ahead of a U.S. presidential election?
Google was the first big tech company to say it would impose new labels on deceptive AI-generated political advertisements that could fake a candidate's voice or actions. Now some U.S. lawmakers are calling on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram to explain why they aren't doing the same.
Two Democratic members of Congress sent a letter Thursday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Linda Yaccarino expressing "serious concerns" about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on their platforms and asking each to explain any rules they're crafting to curb the harms to free and fair elections.
"They are two of the largest platforms and voters deserve to know what guardrails are being put in place," said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in an interview with The Associated Press. "We are simply asking them, `Can't you do this? Why aren't you doing this?' It's clearly technologically possible."
The letter to the executives from Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York warns: "With the 2024 elections quickly approaching, a lack of transparency about this type of content in political ads could lead to a dangerous deluge of election-related misinformation and disinformation across your platforms -- where voters often turn to learn about candidates and issues."
X, formerly Twitter, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Clarke and Klobuchar asked the executives to respond to their questions by Oct. 27.
The pressure on the social media companies comes as both lawmakers are helping to lead a charge to regulate AI-generated political ads. A House bill introduced by Clarke earlier this year would amend a federal election law to require disclaimers when election advertisements contain AI-generated images or video.
"That's like the bare minimum" of what is needed, said Klobuchar, who is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate that she hopes will get passed before the end of the year. In the meantime, the hope is that big tech platforms will "do it on their own while we work on the standard," Klobuchar said.
Google has already said that starting in mid-November it will require a clear disclaimer on any AI-generated election ads that alter people or events on YouTube and other Google products. This policy applies both in the U.S. and in other countries where the company verifies election ads. Facebook and Instagram parent Meta doesn't have a rule specific to AI-generated political ads but has a policy restricting "faked, manipulated or transformed" audio and imagery used for misinformation.
A more recent bipartisan Senate bill, co-sponsored by Klobuchar, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and others, would go further in banning "materially deceptive" deepfakes relating to federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire.
AI-generated ads are already part of the 2024 election, including one aired by the Republican National Committee in April meant to show the future of the United States if President Joe Biden is reelected. It employed fake but realistic photos showing boarded-up storefronts, armoured military patrols in the streets, and waves of immigrants creating panic.
Klobuchar said such an ad would likely be banned under the proposed rules. So would a fake image of Donald Trump hugging infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci that was shown in an attack ad from Trump's GOP primary opponent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
As another example, Klobuchar cited a deepfake video from earlier this year purporting to show Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a TV interview suggesting restrictions on Republicans voting.
"That is going to be so misleading if you, in a presidential race, have either the candidate you like or the candidate you don't like actually saying things that aren't true," Klobuchar said. "How are you ever going to know the difference?"
Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, presided over a Sept. 27 hearing on AI and the future of elections that brought witnesses including Minnesota's secretary of state, a civil rights advocate and some skeptics. Republicans and some of the witnesses they asked to testify have been wary about rules seen as intruding into free speech protections.
Ari Cohn, an attorney at think-tank TechFreedom, told senators that the deepfakes that have so far appeared ahead of the 2024 election have attracted "immense scrutiny, even ridicule," and haven't played much role in misleading voters or affecting their behaviour. He questioned whether new rules were needed.
"Even false speech is protected by the First Amendment," Cohn said. "Indeed, the determination of truth and falsity in politics is properly the domain of the voters."
The Federal Election Commission in August took a procedural step toward potentially regulating AI-generated deepfakes in political ads, opening to public comment a petition that asked it to develop rules on the misleading images, videos and audio clips.
The public comment period for the petition, brought by the advocacy group Public Citizen, ends Oct. 16.
-------
Associated Press writer Ali Swenson contributed to this report.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if an election was held today: Nanos
If an election was to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Canada
-
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if an election was held today: Nanos
If an election was to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
-
Nearly half of Canadians choosing cost over nutrition when buying food due to high prices: survey
Under pressure from high food prices, a new survey shows almost half of Canadians are prioritizing the cost of their groceries instead of nutrition.
-
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
-
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
World
-
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
-
Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government
Slovakia's president has refused a plan by her country's caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it doesn't have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government following last week's election.
-
Nearly 50 European leaders stress support for Ukraine at a summit in Spain. Zelenskyy seeks more aid
Almost 50 European leaders used a summit in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday to stress they stand by Ukraine at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened.
-
Prosecutors investigating the Venice bus crash are questioning survivors and examining the guardrail
Prosecutors in Italy said Thursday they have ordered an expert examination of an overpass guardrail that gave way when struck by a shuttle bus that plunged nearly 10 metres to the ground earlier this week, killing 20 foreign tourists and the driver.
-
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people
At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.
-
Deadly Thai mall shooting exposes murky trade in blank handguns that are turned into lethal weapons
Police in Thailand said Thursday they have arrested three men they accuse of selling the handgun and ammunition used by a 14-year-old boy who allegedly killed two people and wounded five others at a shopping mall in Bangkok.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if an election was held today: Nanos
If an election was to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
-
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
-
India says it's firm on Canada reducing diplomatic staff in the country but sets no deadline
India says it has set no deadline so far but remains determined to reduce Canada's diplomatic presence in the South Asian country amid a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Health
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics
They creep, they crawl, they feast on your blood as you sleep. They may travel in your clothes or backpacks to find another person worth dining on -- on the subway, or at the cinema. Bedbugs go where you go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks.
-
Health-care workers picket outside U.S. hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers took to picket lines in multiple states on Wednesday, launching a massive strike that the company warned could cause delays at its hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
Entertainment
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Prosecutors accuse rapper YNW Melly of witness tampering as his murder retrial looms
Florida prosecutors have charged rapper YNW Melly with witness tampering ahead of his retrial on double murder charges even as his attorneys accused them of conspiring to hide evidence that the lead detective may have lied in a related investigation.
Business
-
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by US$100
Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
Opening statements set to begin at trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday after a jury was chosen to hear the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
Lifestyle
-
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to master of spare Nordic writing
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
Sports
-
Interim coach Mauro Biello names strong Canada squad for Japan friendly
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for a friendly against Japan.
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
-
Tickets for 2024 Paralympics include day passes granting access to multiple venues and sports
Fans will be able to roam from venue to venue and soak up multiple sports with day passes that are among 2.8 million tickets going on sale from Monday for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.