Instagram down for users worldwide
The map at Down Detector shows the affected regions worldwide. (Down Detector)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:39PM EDT
TORONTO -- #InstagramDown is trending on Twitter after the app appeared to stopped working for thousands of users around 12:00 pm EDT.
A live outage map on online outage tracker Down Detector suggests the outage was worldwide, affecting the United States, the U.K. and parts of Europe.
The outage monitor also recorded nearly 1,400 reports each minute from users with problems accessing the picture-sharing service.
Instagram has not weighed in to say what caused the outage.
Par for the course, Instagram users flooded Twitter to express their dismay.
