TORONTO -- #InstagramDown is trending on Twitter after the app appeared to stopped working for thousands of users around 12:00 pm EDT.

A live outage map on online outage tracker Down Detector suggests the outage was worldwide, affecting the United States, the U.K. and parts of Europe.

The outage monitor also recorded nearly 1,400 reports each minute from users with problems accessing the picture-sharing service.

Instagram has not weighed in to say what caused the outage.

Par for the course, Instagram users flooded Twitter to express their dismay.

Everyone from Instagram coming on Twitter to check if there is another #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/KYhO6OgaB8 — Francesco Sciola (@FrancescoSciola) October 30, 2019

Me coming back on Twitter because instagram is Down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/f4Q0hPl92G — Yunseong day ��| #thankyouwoojin �� (@prettyhyeongjun) October 30, 2019