

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





TORONTO -- Instagram is removing all augmented reality (AR) filters depicting or appearing to promote plastic surgery, following online concerns they harmed people’s mental health.

These include AR filters that morphed people’s faces to make them appear as if they’ve had lip injections, eye enhancements or facelifts.

The company behind Instagram’s AR face filter feature, Spark AR, made the announcement in a Facebook post, late last week. The company also said it would be removing all current effects associated with cosmetic surgery and putting off the approval of any new ones.

“We want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being,” the company said, adding that it’d be “continuing to remove policy-violating effects as they are identified.”

“At this time, we're not able to provide exact timing on the new policy rollout, but we’ll share updates as soon as we can,” the post read.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Instagram and Facebook for additional comment.

The move to ban these filters appears to an attempt to curb the reported spread of body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) on the popular platform. The Mayo clinic defines BDD as a mental disorder involving an inability to stop lingering on one or more perceived defects in appearance.

In August, an update to the app allowed users to create their own filter effects that could be superimposed on people’s faces in videos and pictures.

Instagram's Effect gallery of face filters has proven to be one of the more popular features on the platform. Digital designer Teresa Fogolari’s “s Plastica” face filter -- which morphs your eyes and lips to mimic model Amanda Lepore’s face -- had been used over 200 million times, according to i-D.

Other popular filters with cosmetic surgery aesthetics are Holybucks -- which enhances a user’s lips and puts dollar signs over a person's face -- and Fixme that depicts a person’s face marked up by a cosmetic surgeon.

Instagram’s move is part of the platform’s clampdown on promoting cosmetic surgery. Last month, it implemented new rules surrounding the promotion of plastic surgery as well as diet and detox products.

The social media giant’s hope to protect people’s mental well-being would be in line with ongoing research, including one 2018 study that showed “exposure to idealized Instagram images (attractive peers, celebrities) has a detrimental impact on body image.”

Dr. Neelam Vashi, director of the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Centre delved into this last month, telling The Independent, that “a new phenomenon called ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ has popped up, where patients are seeking out surgery to help them appear like the filtered versions of themselves.”