Greta Thunberg reaches Madrid for climate activists' march
MADRID -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived by train in Madrid, where a global UN-sponsored climate change conference is underway.
The Swedish teen is scheduled to join thousands of other young people later on Friday in a march to demand negotiators and politicians take real action in tackling the planet's rising temperatures.
Thunberg, who prefers low-carbon transportation in her trips, travelled overnight from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where she arrived earlier this week after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States by catamaran.