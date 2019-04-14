Reports of an inability to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were coming in from around the world Sunday morning.

According to traffic-monitoring website DownDetector, the outage was first noticed at 6:28 a.m. EDT. Users started heading to other social media platforms to report issues accessing the services moments later.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage from Facebook, which owns all three services.

The outage appeared to be affecting both websites and apps.

Facebook blamed a server configuration issue for an outage that affected significant parts of North America and Europe last month.