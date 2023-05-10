DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison

FILE - This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer. The much-heralded Human Genome Project was a huge milestone for science, but most of that genetic blueprint came from one man from Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, scientists announced they have sequenced the genomes of 47 people from around the world, allowing scientists to be able to look at what's normal and what's not across people and learn more about what genes do and what diseases genetic problems may cause. (NHGRI via AP, File) FILE - This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer. The much-heralded Human Genome Project was a huge milestone for science, but most of that genetic blueprint came from one man from Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, scientists announced they have sequenced the genomes of 47 people from around the world, allowing scientists to be able to look at what's normal and what's not across people and learn more about what genes do and what diseases genetic problems may cause. (NHGRI via AP, File)

