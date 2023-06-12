Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey

With the rise of ChatGPT and other forms of generative artificial intelligence, a new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that front-line employees, managers, and leaders across 18 countries are more optimistic than concerned about AI.

According to the survey, leaders are much more optimistic (62 per cent) than frontline employees (42 per cent) about AI while 62 per cent of regular users and 36 per cent of non-users feel the same way.

Although optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab, however, some recognize the technology’s transformative potential to threaten work.

For instance, more than one-third of 12,800 survey respondents believe that their job will be eliminated within the next ten years, according to the survey.

The survey found that 44 per cent of leaders have received training to sharpen their skills and stay relevant while the proportion is only 14 per cent for front-line employees who said they received the same training.

In order to fill the gap, the survey suggests that leaders should encourage frontline employees to use AI responsibly and train in the skills that the new era will require.

BCG data indicates that the usage of AI within companies across the globe has increased from 22 per cent in 2018 to 50 per cent in 2023.

Nearly half of the respondents (46 per cent) said that they have experimented with generative Al and 27 per cent stated they sue it regularly.

The percentage is lower for frontline employees (21 per cent) when it comes to regular usage of generative AI while the proportion is 81 per cent for leaders.

Overall, the survey shows that a notable 71 per cent of respondents believe that the benefits of generative AI surpass the associated risks. However, 79 per cent expressed support for regulating of AI to effectively address those risks.

According to the survey, 68 per cent of leaders stated their organization has an adequate responsible AI program in place while 29 per cent of frontline employees feel the same way.

The survey recommends that companies need to act quickly by gaining trust, providing training, and using responsible AI programs to make the most of this powerful technology.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.