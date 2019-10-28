It’s more likely to camouflage military troops than boy wizards, but a new Canadian prototype is perhaps the technology that comes closest to mimicking the fictional Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.

HyperStealth Biotechnology Corp’s invisibility shield, officially dubbed “Quantum Stealth,” is light-bending material that could be used to obscure objects of varying sizes.

“It can hide a person, a vehicle, a ship, spacecraft and buildings,” the company said in a news release earlier this month, suggesting that the patent-pending material is versatile and could be easily implemented. “There is no power source. It is paper-thin and inexpensive,” they wrote.

HyperStealth is a B.C.-based manufacturer of military camouflage uniforms.

The material boasts “broadband invisibility,” meaning it can render a subject invisible from a variety of spectrums, including thermal. Heat-sensing cameras wouldn’t be able to detect someone hiding behind the material. In its press release, the company calls it “a true ‘Broadband Invisibility Cloak.’”

On Monday, CTV’s Your Morning was the first to experiment with the material, which was affixed to a kind of plexiglass shield.

“The light comes from the sides and comes out the middle,” said CTV’s Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin. “You think, intuitively, that the light comes straight through the middle and comes and hits your eye, but the light that’s coming out the middle has bent there from around (the sides). It’s the bending of light that makes it look like it’s not there at all.”

Hyperstealth's patent pending Invisibility Cloak: Quantum Stealth Version-3 pic.twitter.com/3PTEj0ggvq — HyperStealth Corp. (@HyperStealth) October 10, 2019

The significance of this discovery will allow very large items to be hidden and keep costs and weight to a minimum. https://t.co/X4FubTwiRh — HyperStealth Corp. (@HyperStealth) October 3, 2019