ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Webb telescope observes violence around Milky Way’s central black hole

By Reuters

Published

A new map of the Milky Way captured by the Gaia spacecraft shows more than 1.8 billion stellar positions.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.