ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

‘Unprecedented snapshot’ of Early Jurassic dinosaurs has been hiding in plain sight at a school, scientists say

By CNN

Published

The footprints show the dinosaurs walking in two directions, likely depicting a crossing at a river. (Courtesy The University of Queensland via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.