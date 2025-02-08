ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Trump's DEI order leaves academic researchers fearful of political influence over grants

By The Associated Press

Published

Kendra Dahmer, a postdoctoral researcher studying infectious disease, works in a laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.