ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Tomb of ancient Egyptian King unearthed in ‘remarkable’ discovery

By CNN

Published

The mummy of Thutmose II illustrated in the book "From Pharaoh to Fellah" in 1888. (Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.