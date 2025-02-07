ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

The number of venomous snakes removed from this Australian yard will make you shudder

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by Cory Kerewaro, red-belly black snakes are contained in a bucket after 102 of the reptiles were captured from a suburban Sydney yard, on Jan. 31, 2025. (Cory Kerewaro via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.