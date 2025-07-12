ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Tech promised virtual reality would revolutionize entertainment. That moment might finally be closer than we think

By CNN

Published

A woman plays a video game with the Oculus Rift VR headset at a video arcade dedicated to virtual reality in Paris, France. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.