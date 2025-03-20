ADVERTISEMENT

Supernovas may have played a role in two of Earth’s largest mass extinctions, study suggests

By CNN

Published

A supernova occurs when a star violently explodes at the end of its lifetime. Here, a supernova explosion of a star known as SN 2014J in the galaxy M82 appears in a Hubble Space Telescope composite image. (NASA Goddard via CNN Newsource)


















