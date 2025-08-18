ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Starlink back up after brief outage in U.S., Downdetector shows

By Reuters

Published

The logo of the Starlink satellite-internet communication system on a smartphone. (Andrew Kravchenko/Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.