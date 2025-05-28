ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions, but it tumbles out of control

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.