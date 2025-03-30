ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

SpaceX is set to launch 4 people on a first-of-its-kind mission around Earth’s poles. Here’s what to know

By CNN

Published

The Fram2 crew poses in this image provided by SpaceX. The group includes, from left, Eric Philips, a polar guide from Australia; Rabea Rogge, a robotics researcher from Germany; Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen; and Chun Wang, a Chinese-born bitcoin investor who is paying for the whole spaceflight. (SpaceX via AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.