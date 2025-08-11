ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Scientists say they cruised the ocean in a deep-sea submersible and came across an undiscovered ecosystem

By CNN

Published

Scientists exploring the hadal zone between Russia and Alaska say they discovered the deepest known ecosystem, capable of sustaining life without sunlight. (Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering/Chinese Academy of Sciences (IDSSE, CAS) via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.