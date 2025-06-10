ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

New AI minister says Canada won’t ‘over-index’ on AI regulation

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon speaks during the Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.