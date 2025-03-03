ADVERTISEMENT

Incredible NASA photo captures sound barrier being broken

By CNN

Published

Specialized Schlieren photography, which shows air flow, was used by NASA to capture the sound waves as Boom Supersonic's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft broke the sound barrier on February 10. (NASA/Boom Supersonic via CNN Newsource)


















