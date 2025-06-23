ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

In a stunning first, scientists discover orcas using tools to groom each other

By CNN

Published

A small length of kelp is visible between the two whales that are "allokelping." Center for Whale Research via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.