ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Cambodia makes 1,000 arrests in latest crackdown on cybercrime

By The Associated Press

Published

Alleged online scammers arrested by authorities squat in a building in Sihanoukville province, southwestern of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AKP via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.