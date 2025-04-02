ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Bitcoin investor buys an entire SpaceX flight for the ultimate polar adventure

By The Associated Press

Published

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial crew of four lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.