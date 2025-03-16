ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

AI nurses are reshaping hospitals care. Human nurses are pushing back

By The Associated Press

Published

This March 2025 image from the website of artificial intelligence company Xoltar shows a demonstration of one of their avatars for conducting video calls with a patients. (Xoltar via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.