Are we in the Anthropocene Epoch? Not so fast, geologists say

'I'm too far away:' 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
The proposal was rejected by members of the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy, which is part of the International Union of Geological Sciences, according to three voting members of the subcommission contacted by CNN Tuesday.
The vote followed a 15-year process to select a geological site that best captures humanity’s impact on the planet. The international union’s Anthropocene Working Group, which spearheaded the effort, made a July 2023 announcement that identified the location as Crawford Lake in Ontario because of the way sediment from the lake bed reveals the geochemical traces of nuclear bomb tests, specifically plutonium, from 1950.
The vote was not unanimous, said Kim Cohen, an assistant professor of geosciences at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and a voting member of the subcommission.
“There were some abstainees. There was a minority of yeses to a majority of nos,” said Cohen, who voted in favor of the proposal.
Phil Gibbard, a professor emeritus of quaternary paleoenvironments at the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and a voting member of the subcommission, said that the “proposal for a formal Anthropocene was rejected by a 66 per cent vote.”
The geologic time scale provides the official framework for our understanding of Earth’s 4.5 billion-year history. Geologists break down our planet’s history into eons, eras, periods, epochs and ages — with an eon being the largest chunk of time and an age the shortest.
While few scientists doubt the impact humans have made on the planet, the geological community was divided about whether the changes rose to the level of epoch, suggesting it was too soon in geological terms for such a declaration.
Some experts argued that the start of the Anthropocene could be better defined in other ways, such as the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. Others have suggested the impact of humans on Earth was better classified as a geological event that unfolds gradually over a long period of time.
Colin Waters, the chair of the AWG who led the development of the proposal to make the Anthropocene an official part of Earth’s geological history, said the outcome of the vote was “very disappointing.”
“We have as a group many eminent researchers in their field of expertise who wish to carry on as a group, in an informal capacity, that will continue to argue the case that the evidence for the Anthropocene as an epoch should be formalised, as consistent with the scientific data presented in the submission,” said Waters, an honorary professor at the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment at the University of Leicester, via email.
“If the above vote is confirmed… then the current proposal cannot progress, but given the existing evidence, which continues to grow, I would not be surprised if there is a future call for a proposal to be reconsidered,” he said.
The proposal will not go any further at this stage, said David Harper, a professor emeritus of paleontology at Durham University and the chair of the International Committee of Stratigraphy, which would have held a vote on the proposal if the subcommission had passed it.
The committee is also part of the International Union of Geological Sciences, which represents more than 1 million geoscientists around the world.
“This is the commission’s expert group for this interval of geological time and we are bound by its decision. The current proposal will proceed no further according to our statutes,” Harper said via email, adding that he hadn’t been officially informed of the decision and wouldn’t comment any further.
Cohen said there were several arguments both for and against the proposal raised during the six-week period of discussion by the subcommission, but declined to give further detail. Regardless of whether the term is officially classified as a geological epoch, Anthropocene is already widely in use, Cohen noted.
“Everybody talks about it already. In journals, many people use it. But in geology, not so many as all the other sciences,” he said.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Ontario’s opposition is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from putting liens on homes in exchange for renting of heating or ventilation appliances.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching 140 state troopers throughout Florida, including Miami Beach, in an effort to curb outbreaks of spring break violence.
Russia's spymaster said Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to reflect the Kremlin's efforts to assuage international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying accusations of sexual assault and harassment levied against him by former 'American Ido' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Paula Abdul.
Complaints by a movie weapons supervisor to managers went unheeded as she sought more time and resources to fulfill safety duties on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, a workplace safety investigator testified Tuesday at the trial.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank.
The mid-January deadline for businesses to qualify for partial forgiveness of pandemic loans likely played a major role in driving up business insolvencies that month, said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
Bella Thomson, the 10-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.