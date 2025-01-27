ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

SHA looking into $257,000 signage mix-up

By Matt Young

Published

The Saskatchewan Health Authority logo can be seen in this CTV News file photo.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.