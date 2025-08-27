Saskatoon

Saskatoon gas prices reach $1.75 per litre

By Chandra Philip

Published

A person fuels up in Saskatoon on March 31, 2021. (Nicole Di Donato/CTV Saskatoon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.