Saskatoon

Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a ‘surprise,’ company says

By John Flatters

Published

Some Saskatoon condo residents are letting the city know that they are not happy with the green cart program. (John Flatters/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.