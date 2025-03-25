ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Sask. introduces plan to tax all vape products

By Drew Postey

Published

A person exhales a cloud of vapour in a photo illustration made in the Financial District of Toronto, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that would apply the provincial sales tax of six per cent to vaping products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini (Giordano Ciampini/The Canadian Press)