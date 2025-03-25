ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Possible explosion at Regina’s Co-op Refinery, 2 minor injuries reported

By Cole Davenport

Published

Here's what we know so far after an apparent explosion and fire rocked the Regina Refinery before 5am this morning


















