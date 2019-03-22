OTTAWA -- In a new letter to the House Justice Committee, former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says that she will provide additional evidence and a written statement on the SNC-Lavalin affair, even though its probe has concluded.

“In the course of my testimony there was a request for me to provide further information… Having taken that request under advisement, I will provide copies of messages that I referred to in my testimony,” Wilson-Raybould said in a letter dated Thursday.

This additional information will include copies of text messages and emails that she referenced during her four hours of stunning testimony before the committee on Feb. 27.

During that appearance, she alleged that she faced high-level “veiled threats” and political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. She said she was subjected to a months-long "sustained effort" from nearly a dozen senior government officials to pressure her into doing what she could as then-attorney general to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering giant and pursue a remediation agreement instead.

After hearing a contradicting story from former top Trudeau adviser, and repeat appearances from senior bureaucrats, the Liberal MPs on the House Justice Committee shut down their study of the matter on Tuesday. They said that they’d heard all they needed to and that Canadians can decide for themselves whether they think there was any wrongdoing, something Trudeau continues to deny.

“I also have relevant facts and evidence in my possession that further clarify statements I made and elucidate the accuracy and nature of statements by witnesses in testimony that came after my Committee appearance,” Wilson-Raybould wrote in this letter.

This letter comes after fellow former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott made waves on Parliament Hill on Thursday when she told Maclean’s magazine that that there is “much more to the story that needs to be told.”

Philpott, who shortly followed Wilson-Raybould out the cabinet doors, citing a loss of confidence in the way the government is handling the scandal, said in the interview that she believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top staff have been trying to “shut down” the story.

Trudeau disagreed with this, saying on Thursday that there has already been a “fulsome” accounting of the scandal, pointing to Wilson-Raybould’s Feb. 27 appearance, made possible after Trudeau waived solicitor-client privileges and cabinet confidences so that she and anyone who participated in discussions with her could “address relevant matters.”

Wilson-Raybould — who over a month ago first stood in the House and implored that she be allowed to “speak my truth” — told the committee that this unprecedented waiver still limited her.

In this new letter she said that this new information she will provide will still be within the “confines of the waiver of cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege.”

The opposition has used several procedural mechanisms to try to push Trudeau to waive all possible confidences, but now Liberal MPs are publicly stating that Wilson-Raybould, and Philpott should she desire, already have all the protection they need: Parliamentary privilege.

“I think to clear the air, to everybody’s satisfaction, and for them, is to go on in to the House of Commons,” Liberal MP Judy Sgro told reporters on Thursday.

In the Maclean’s interview, Philpott was asked about the prospect of using the protections MPs have when speaking in the House of Commons to say what she thinks needs saying. She said she would “prefer to err on the side of caution in terms of the very serious oaths that I made when I became a cabinet minister to respect confidentiality.”

